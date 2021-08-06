Eastman Street reopened in Cranford; plans for pedestrian mall scrapped

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Mayor Kathleen Prunty has gotten a lot of heat for her decision to close Eastman Street to create a pedestrian mall. First, the New Jersey Department of Transportation sent a letter dated May 18 in which it did not authorize the full closure of Eastman Street. A second letter, dated June 29 and sent to Prunty from Executive Manager Jaime Oplinger of the NJDOT’s Bureau of Traffic Engineering, demanded that the township immediately reopen Eastman Street to vehicular traffic. Cranford has given in to this demand.

In a Cranford newsletter issued Friday, July 30, the township released the following statement: “Cranford is committed to finding creative ways to open more public space and, in April, approved parklets through October and, in May, closed Eastman Street between Miln Street and North Avenue to create the outdoor gathering spaces desired by our residents. This was similar to steps taken last year and has been well received by many members of our community.

“The township has had substantial engagement with the NJ Department of Transportation on traffic circulation where Eastman Street meets North Avenue,” it continued. “Based on those discussions, the township will reopen Eastman Street for vehicular traffic, effective Monday, Aug. 2, and create parklets on Eastman Street in spaces recommended by DOT. These will be similar to parklets in other areas of downtown.”

According to Prunty, residents have expressed disappointment in the street reopening.

“Cranford has always tried to support our local businesses,” Prunty said on Monday, Aug. 2. “In the past 18 months, the township approved numerous new and creative initiatives by the Downtown Management Office to draw people downtown. Closing streets and creating parklets were just two examples of what was done during the pandemic.

“Public gathering spaces and an inviting, pedestrian-friendly environment are important to a business district, and the overwhelming positive responses from residents and business owners confirms that to be true,” she continued. “In fact, many residents stopped by while DPW was moving the barriers and expressed disappointment the street was reopening. I assured them there would be a parklet and some tables moved to Post Office Plaza and the Gazebo, to expand seating in those locations.”

Prunty said, as of right now, there were no plans for the pedestrian mall, but she expects the topic to be discussed.

“We were able to make an adjustment and create a large parklet in the parking spaces recommended by the NJDOT, so people will still be able to gather outdoors for dining or socializing,” Prunty said. “Like (NJDOT) Commissioner (Diane) Guterriez-Scaccetti, we are always balancing safety with what is needed for a vibrant and successful downtown.

“The concept of a permanent pedestrian mall on Eastman has been talked about for close to 20 years,” she continued. “At present, there is no formal action or plan for that location or elsewhere. Since residents really appreciate and value outdoor spaces, I expect it will be a topic for discussion.”

According to the township, the Downtown Management Corporation is considering an end-of-summer event on Eastman Street and will seek approval for a 48-hour street closure, which is permitted by the NJDOT. Residents have been encouraged by the township to continue to enjoy the outdoor public spaces and seating at the Clock Plaza at Eastman, Post Office Plaza, the Gazebo and the numerous parklets.

Photos Courtesy of Downtown Management Corporation and Jamie Cryan