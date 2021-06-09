Founding trustee honored by Hanson Park Conservancy in Cranford

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The trustees of the Hanson Park Conservancy gathered in Hanson Park in Cranford on Tuesday, May 18, to honor Mary Venditti, a founding trustee, who died in November. HPC purchased an “October Glory” red maple tree and planted it in a prominent spot in the park.

As a founding trustee, Venditti was an integral part of HPC. She served as the first corresponding secretary, Membership Committee chairperson, and Nominating and Bylaws Committee chairperson. In addition to HPC, Venditti served on the Cranford Board of Education for 18 years, most of them as president. Venditti was involved in various PTA and other community organizations.

The trustees were joined by her husband, Mike Venditti, a staunch advocate for trees in Cranford, who served for many years on the Tree Advisory Board. He expressed his gratitude that HPC has honored his wife this way.

Photos Courtesy of Ellen McHenry