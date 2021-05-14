Underground utility incident occurs at Manor and Casino in Cranford

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — On the morning of Monday, May 3, a crew from Elizabethtown Gas Co. doing work in the area of Manor and Casino avenues severed an underground PSE&G electric line, causing a spill of synthetic oil that spread onto streets, nearby lawns and Casino Brook.

There was a large-scale emergency response to stop the leak and repair the affected circuit. Additionally, a substantial environmental response was initiated to contain the oil from the adjacent properties and Casino Brook.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Cranford Fire Department were at the scene and determined the oil was not toxic and that there was no immediate fire or safety threat for the nearby residents. The NJDEP has downgraded the area from emergency response to remediation and cleanup.

PSE&G has stopped the leak and is working on removing all contaminated soil from the immediate area. Additionally, environmental cleanup crews are working to remove any contaminants from Casino Brook.

The utility authorities have made substantial progress and expect the impact and inconvenience to the neighborhood to lessen over the next day or two. There will be no further nighttime or overnight work. In addition, most of the large stationary equipment will be removed in the coming days.

Access to the area, however, remains limited, and officials request that nonresidents avoid the area.

There will be an extended soil removal and cleanup operation involving Casino Brook in the next several weeks that will not affect the neighborhood. Crews will remove all contaminated soil to minimize the environmental impact.

The environmental cleanup operation is being undertaken by licensed contractors and is supervised by the NJDEP. The crews will be working in the brook to remove contaminated soil and vegetation. Rainfall will help the process. A collection point has been established on Riverside Drive near the Casino Brook entry point to the main riverway. Crews will be on-site at that location to recover any contaminated water.

Cranford’s Office of Emergency Management and Police and Fire departments continue to monitor the situation. The public will be updated via NIXLE and newsletter. PSE&G representatives are in contact with residents in the immediate area.