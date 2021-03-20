Calvary Nursery School marks COVID-19 anniversary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Calvary Nursery School & Child Care, an early childhood center serving children ages 2 and a half to 6, recently hosted a pop-up event in downtown Cranford to thank first responders and recognize the community’s yearlong difficult journey. Students marked the passage of the past year’s struggles with a first responder appreciation parade and signage meant to lift the community’s spirits.

CNSCC’s efforts applauded the endurance of downtown vendors with music and a thank you to all first responders, including the Cranford Volunteer First Aid Squad and the Cranford Police and Fire departments, which were present.

Prior to the event, CNSCC also recognized the tragic loss of lives due to COVID-19 by creating a memorial ribbon wall on North Union Avenue. The memorial recognizes the Cranford lives lost with 107 yellow and red ribbons hung by students. The community is invited to join in this remembrance by placing their own ribbons in honor of others lost.

“Our students always bring such cheer and smiles to our downtown community, as we partake in daily outings as part of our project studies. We felt it was right to spread the joy of childhood and music and to applaud the efforts of our downtown community, while also recognizing the many lives lost with our ribbon project.” said Kristen Mider, CNSCC board president.

CNSCC is located at 108 Eastman St., Cranford. For more information, visit https://www.calvarycranford.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/CNSCC/, or call 908-272-3962.

Photos Courtesy of Stacy Nick