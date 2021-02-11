Snowstorm brings a visit from Lincoln to Cranford

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — In advance of Presidents Day on Feb. 15, Robert Schott created an impressive 14-foot snow sculpture of the Lincoln Memorial. This isn’t the first time Schott has created a delightful snow sculpture in his front yard at 512 Springfield Ave. in Cranford; in the past he has created Snoopy from ‘Peanuts,’ Olaf from ‘Frozen’ and the car from ‘Thelma and Louise.’ The impressive sculpture took approximately 60 hours to complete.

Photos by Amanda Valentovic