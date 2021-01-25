Cranford police officer delivers baby boy

CRANFORD, NJ — Patrolmen Thomas Bell and James Knight were on patrol on Sunday, Dec. 20, around 8:33 a.m., when they were dispatched in response to a 911 call for a pregnant woman in labor. Cranford resident Gina Chaves had gone into labor in her home when her water suddenly broke and the baby’s head began crowning.

Bell, a 21-year veteran of the police force, quickly assessed the situation, making a determination that their time was limited and the delivery would need to occur in the home. During the delivery, Bell soon discovered that the umbilical cord had wrapped around the baby’s neck. Bell was able to remove the cord from around the baby’s neck and delivered the baby boy shortly thereafter. Everyone, including the newborn’s parents, were relieved when the baby began to cry. Knight took part by comforting the new parents until their baby, Lucas, was turned over to the Cranford First Aid Squad.

The Cranford First Aid Squad assessed the newborn, monitored Chaves’ condition, and took both to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston for evaluation. The proud parents, Gina and Noberto Chaves of Cranford, are now home with a healthy baby Lucas. They expressed their gratitude to the responding officers and EMTs for their actions.