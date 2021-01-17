Cranford Township Committee begins new year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD — The Township Committee met virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and elected Kathleen Miller Prunty to serve as mayor and Brian Andrews as deputy mayor. Commissioners Jason Gareis, Public Safety; Thomas Hannen, Public Works and Engineering; and Mary O’Connor, Finance, were also present. The committee voted to name residents to various official boards, committees and commissions. Ryan Cooper was named township attorney. The committee also named various professionals to provide expertise on planning and engineering matters.

A complete list of appointments is posted at www.cranfordnj.org.

Prunty was sworn in by Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, and Andrews’ oath was administered by Congressman Tom Malinowski. Due to COVID-19 concerns, new commissioners Andrews and Gareis took their oaths as township commissioners on Sunday, Jan. 3, in a private outdoor ceremony with their families present.

In a 4-1 vote, the committee decided to return to virtual meetings, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12. In a statement, the mayor cited the continuing rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cranford and the committee’s concern about having the public and employees in the closed chambers for several hours during a meeting.

“Cranford was one of the few towns to return to in-person meetings, but the current situation has caused us to reconsider how we can safely manage township business,” the mayor said.

The public can participate in the meetings by video and/or audio. There will be a link included on each agenda, and there is no need to preregister. Meetings will also be aired on TV35 and livestreamed on TV35’s Facebook page.

