Cranford promotes employees within DPW and CPD

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford employees are congratulated for their recent promotions. Erik Hastrup was recently promoted to superintendent of Public Works. Detective Sgt. Matthew Nazzaro was promoted to the rank of detective lieutenant and Detective Spencer Durkin was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant. Nazzaro will command the newly formed Training and Community Outreach Division and Durkin will be the supervisor of the Juvenile Bureau, which includes school resource officers.