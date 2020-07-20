Cranford announces July 4 canoe contest winners

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Recreation and Parks Department has announced the winners of the Cranford Canoe races that were held on July 4 at the Cranford Canoe Club.

In the race for those ages 10 to 13, first place went to Max Slayton and Sam Slayton, second place to Jenna Gallagher and Brooke Jones, and third place to Reese Icklan and Logan Murray. In the race for those ages 14 to 20, first place went to Thomas Adamski and Carson Nicholls, second place to Wesley Nicholls and Liam Usinowicz, and third place to Anna McCabe and Rachel Westervelt. In the race for those ages 21 and older, first place went to Paul Buonaguro and Paul Starkey, second place to Chris Slayton and Dewey Slayton, and third place to Andrew Nappi and Katherine Rivera.

In the mother and child race, first place went to Andrea and Gabriel Westervelt, second place to Kristen and Max Slayton, and third place to Kristine and Aiden Harris. In the father and child race, first place went to Chris and Sam Slayton, second place to Tom and Owen Usinowicz, and third place to Dave and Liv Harris. In the ma and pa race, first place went to Ana and Dan McMahon, second place to Kristen and Chris Slayton, and third place to B.J. and Patrick Canedo.

In the marathon race for those ages 13 to 17, first place went to Thomas Adamski and Carson Nicholls, second place to Catherine Consorte and Isabella Peralta, and third place to Anna McCabe and Rachel Westervelt. In the marathon race for those ages 18 and older, first place went to Louis Bock, Paul Buonaguro and Paul Starkey; second place to Matt Digiovanni, Dan McMahon and Ryan McMahon; and third place to Joseph Barlik, Randy Lupin and Joseph Tobin.