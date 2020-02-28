CRANFORD ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Maggie O’Donnell, varsity swimming

‘She is the Union County champion in the 200-yard freestyle and third-place finisher in the 100-yard butterfly. Maggie also broke her own school record in the 200-free, as well as breaking the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke. She has been a fierce competitor in her four years swimming for Cranford High School and is going to be swimming in the fall for Fairfield University.’ — Coach Barbara Kolesa

What is your favorite part of swimming?

“Getting to swim with my friends and competing.”

In what way has the sport benefited you?

“By teaching me discipline and showing me that hard work does pay off.”

What is your biggest challenge when competing?

“Getting past feeling nervous before races and calming myself down.”

How do you get ready for a swim meet?

“By practicing my races in my head before the meet.”

What’s your favorite memory of this season?

“The Union County Championship. My friends and I did very well and it was great to see everyone’s training pay off.”

Who are your favorite professional athletes?

“Michael Phelps and Reagan Smith.”

What is your favorite subject in school?

“English.”

What other hobbies do you have?

“Skiing and I also enjoy life guarding and teaching swim lessons.”

What are your plans after high school?

“I am attending Fairfield University next year for swimming.”