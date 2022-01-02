Union County students create Thanksgiving cards in gratitude for tuition-assistance scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Last spring, the Archdiocese of Newark and the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children provided 100 students with $1,500 each in scholarship support to assist them in receiving a values-based Catholic education for the 2021-2022 school year through “We Are Living Stones” Catholic tuition assistance. Recently, in celebration of Thanksgiving, many of these students sent handwritten thank-you cards with holiday-themed drawings and personalized notes to the Archdiocese and Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Newark’s archbishop. Heartfelt messages mentioned favorite classes or sports, and described dreams for the future.

“I appreciate your donation because it is a very big help to my family,” eighth-grader David wrote. “If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be coming to this wonderful school.”

“The scholarship not only helps pay my tuition, but it gives me the ability to be with my friends, meet great teachers and learn all sorts of cool things,” sixth-grader Alyanna wrote. “Thank you for providing this scholarship to the students of the Archdiocese.”

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for giving my parents the help they needed to pay my tuition,” fourth-grader Jacob wrote. “My parents and I are so grateful for your generosity! This helps us so much.”

“Thank you for helping me get into this amazing school. I have learned basketball and made the team so far this year,” sixth-grader Giovanni wrote. “I’ve also learned multiplication in math and it’s all because of you. Thank you for what you’ve done for me!”

“Jesus teaches us to help others, and you are a wonderful role model. I want to wish you and your family a happy Thanksgiving,” fifth-grader Jayden wrote.

“Every year my family gathers around the Thanksgiving table and tells each other what we are thankful for. This year, I will be thankful for you,” second-grader Taylia wrote. “Thank you for helping with my education. I love my school!”

Created by the Archdiocese of Newark, “We Are Living Stones” demonstrates a continued commitment to the future growth of Catholic education. The program provides tuition assistance to Catholic students in grades K-8 attending one of the Catholic elementary schools in cities served by the Archdiocese, including Newark, Jersey City, East Orange, Union and Fairview. The scholarships are based on financial need.

To learn more about “We Are Living Stones,” visit www.sficnj.org.

Photos Courtesy of Archdiocese of Newark