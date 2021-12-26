Columbia Bank hosts annual Week of Giving to assist NJ communities

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Columbia Bank’s annual Week of Giving was Monday, Nov. 15, through Saturday, Nov. 20. During that time, employees volunteered to assist those in need throughout New Jersey. Nearly all of the bank’s employees participated.

Columbia Bank’s company-wide volunteering program, Team Columbia, aims to make an enormous impact in the regions in which it serves. Said Thomas J. Kemly, president and chief executive officer of Columbia Bank, “Giving back and making an impact in our community is ingrained in our culture at Columbia Bank. This week especially, Team Columbia is focused on helping our neighbors by volunteering and donating time and resources. It’s the season of giving, and we hope to brighten people’s holidays with acts of kindness.”

This year’s Week of Giving concluded with a donation of 100 turkeys to various nonprofit organizations throughout the state. Additional endeavors in Union County included assembling emergency food boxes and other necessary items for Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Hillside, creating gift bags of donated toiletry items for St Joseph Social Service Center in Elizabeth, writing thank-you letters to health care workers at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, and painting a classroom at the Fanwood–Scotch Plains YMCA.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia Bank