Volunteers train, take oath as advocates for local foster youth

ELIZABETH, NJ — The latest class of community members to step up and train as advocates for Union County foster youths has taken its oath before a Union County Superior Court judge and is now ready to be matched to cases as the newest volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Union County.

The nonprofit, which began in Union County in 2005, recruits, trains, supports and supervises volunteers to serve local children removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment, and living in foster care. It is the only nonprofit serving as extra eyes and ears for Union County judges hearing youth cases.

Superior Court Judge Lara DiFabrizio presided over the swearing-in ceremony via Zoom; once matched to a youth or sibling set, advocates will begin putting their 30 hours of training into practice. The newest CASA volunteers for Union County include Jenn White and Alayne Morgenthal of Westfield, Kelly Ryan of Garwood and Annie Kang of Berkeley Heights.

Said DiFabrizio, “I was smitten with CASA volunteers before working in family court and remain smitten with CASA volunteers now. What you’re signing up to do is incredible. They need someone to help them through the process and to be their village. You have my gratitude, all of our gratitude and, most of all, the gratitude of our children.”

Volunteers need no special prior background or experience to serve as advocates; each undergoes a thorough training process and is supported by CASA staff. Successful advocates bring with them varied life experiences and professional backgrounds. No matter the age of the youths to whom they are assigned, advocates commit to being a consistent presence — many foster youths experience a revolving door of professionals, in addition to the separation from family members — and ensuring needs are identified and recommendations are made to the judge and stakeholders. Because of them, the trajectory of a child’s life can be changed for the better.

On being court-ordered to a case, the CASA volunteer has access to the youth, foster parents, doctors, caseworkers, therapists and teachers, in order to identify and report to the judge any concerns and needs, and in order to protect best interests.

The organization remains committed to serving every Union County youth in foster care; to do that, more community volunteers are needed to step up and train as advocates. Contact Lucia Field at lfield@casaofunioncounty.org for more information.