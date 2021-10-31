U.S. Attorney’s Office announces election hotline to protect voting rights

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In advance of New Jersey’s Nov. 2 general election, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Oct. 22 that the public may call the U.S. Attorney’s Office election hotline at 888-636-6596 to report threats against voters, threats against election workers or any other activities that would interfere with a citizen’s right to vote. As early voting began in New Jersey on Saturday, Oct. 23, the hotline is currently active and will remain active through Nov. 3.

Federal law protects the rights of voters to vote without discrimination and free from acts designed to harass or intimidate them. Federal law also permits voters to have an accessible polling place and to mark their own ballot, or to be assisted by a person of their choice for reasons of disability, illiteracy or limited English proficiency. As the Department of Justice reiterated when it launched the Task Force to Combat Threats against Election Workers, federal law also prohibits threats against election workers, administrators, officials and others associated with the electoral process. The department and its federal law enforcement partners will work with state and local officials to respond to complaints and to ensure that every voter is able to cast a ballot.

“We are committed to ensuring free and fair elections in New Jersey by protecting the right of every voter to access polling places and cast a ballot and the right of every election worker to work without harassment, threats or intimidation,” Honig said. “We encourage the public to reach out to our office to report any threats, discrimination or other concerns.”

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, individuals should call 9-1-1 immediately. The public may report potential violations of federal voting rights laws at any time by calling the civil rights hotline at 855-281-3339 or by submitting an online complaint here.