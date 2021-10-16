Union County Emerald Society honor Irishman and Irishwoman of the Year

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County Emerald Society President Bill Singer, right, congratulates Union firefighter and New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association President Eddie Donnelly on being named Irishman of the Year and Mountainside native Jen Bradshaw Lowney of Union County Police and Fire Pipes and Drums on becoming Irishwoman of the Year during the group’s 39th anniversary celebration at the Kenilworth Veterans Center in Kenilworth.