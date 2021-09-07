The Gateway Family YMCA’s CEO announces 2022 retirement

UNION COUNTY, NJ — James Masterson, president of the Gateway Family YMCA board of directors, has announced the planned retirement of Krystal R. Canady, chief executive officer of the Gateway Family YMCA. Masterson announced that Canady has informed the board of her intention to retire on Oct. 31, 2022.

Canady has served as chief executive officer of the Gateway Family YMCA since 2008. In 2012, under her leadership, the Gateway Family YMCA joined a distinguished group of YMCAs as a “Mid-Major YMCA,” ranked as the 108th largest YMCA in the United States in 2019.

Spanning 37 years. Canady’s YMCA career began at the YMCA of Eastern Union County, now the Gateway Family YMCA, in 1985 as a program director at the Five Points Branch in Union. Her YMCA career included service as the president and CEO of the YMCA of Western Monmouth County, a senior network consultant at the YMCA of the USA and senior vice president of operations at the YMCA of San Francisco. Eighteen years later, in 2003, she returned to the YMCA of Eastern Union County as chief operating officer.

“Krystal’s dynamic leadership style and extensive nonprofit management experience have been pivotal to the growth of the Gateway Family YMCA,” said Masterson. “She is a dedicated leader with the ability to create a vision, build relationships and succeed in meeting the unique needs of our community.”

Serving the community since 1900, the Gateway Family YMCA has grown to be the fifth largest YMCA in New Jersey. Prior to the pandemic, it served approximately 25,000 members yearly through six YMCA branches. YMCA programs and services include extensive residential housing and social services, child care, WISE adult social services, chronic disease management and traditional YMCA programming.

Masterson and the board of directors announced that Melynda A. Mileski, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed Canady as the CEO of the Gateway Family YMCA on her retirement in 2022. At that time, Rodger D. Koerber, vice president of operations, will become the Y’s COO. The previously planned retirement of Chief Financial Officer Dennis McNany will take effect on Sunday, Oct. 31. The YMCA plans to announce a new CFO soon.