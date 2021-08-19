Union County offers free third COVID-19 shots for eligible residents

UNION COUNTY— Union County was mobilized to distribute the approved third shot to immunocompromised persons within hours of its approval and began dispensing it on Saturday, Aug. 14, at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic located at the Kean University campus in Union Township. According to new guidelines issued by the New Jersey Department of Health, residents who are already vaccinated against COVID-19 with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can receive a third shot if they are in an immunocompromised category.

The next mobile clinic will take place in Plainfield from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Milt Campbell Field. Additional permanent and mobile sites are listed at https://ucnj.org/covid19/vaccinations-page/.

Details about eligibility are available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

“Throughout the pandemic, Union County has carefully followed federal vaccination guidelines to ensure that the approved regimens are applied in our community as soon as possible. The FDA and CDC took an important step forward today, and we stand ready to start this important service,” said Union County commissioner board Chairperson Alexander Mirabella.

Residents who are eligible for a third shot can use Union County’s online system at ucnj.org/vax to make an appointment, or they can walk into any vaccine location with proof of their original vaccine series for a third shot.

Permanent vaccination sites in Union County are located at the Dunn Sports Center in Elizabeth, Downs Hall at Kean University and Plainfield High School in Plainfield. Union County’s mobile clinics also visit local neighborhoods on a regular basis.

Any resident who needs help using the ucnj.org/vax online system can call 908-613-7829 for assistance during regular weekday business hours.

Union County’s Immunization Center at 40 Parker Road in Elizabeth is also providing free COVID-19 vaccines. The Immunization Center also provides all other standard immunization shots for children and adults. For more information, call 908-965-3627 or 908-965-3868.

Homebound residents can use Union County’s home vaccination service. To receive a home visit for a first or additional shot, call the service provider, Mobile Medical Services, at 833-256-2478 or request a visit by sending an email to vaccine@mmst.io.

All New Jersey residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. All residents ages 18 and older can also use the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Residents making appointments for third doses at Union County’s vaccination clinics are reminded that they will be receiving the same mRNA as their original vaccination and they must have finished their original vaccine series four weeks or more prior to receiving a third shot. Those who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible at this time.

Photo ID and proof of prior vaccination are required. Either the CDC vaccination card or the state-approved Docket app can be used as proof of vaccination.

Residents who have lost their CDC card can receive a copy of their immunization record from the New Jersey Department of Health by using the “Submit a Request” link at https://njiis.nj.gov.

Free COVID-19 tests are also available at Union County’s vaccination clinics.