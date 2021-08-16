Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County’s annual fund drive continues

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County is grateful to those who contributed to their 2021 fund drive. The funds are used to improve the organization’s programs and other activities. Each day, the clubs serve an average of 800 youths, ages 5-18, in Union County.

Currently, members are engaged in summer programs and the Teen Leadership Club. Teens have the opportunity to work on career exploration, including visiting colleges and universities, and taking part in “Career Day” events with corporate partners. Teens also participate in community service projects throughout the year, including volunteering at the Community FoodBank of NJ and Children’s Specialized Hospital.

“We are thrilled to offer summer programs in our three club sites in Union, Elizabeth and Plainfield. Staff and members are excited to be back in the clubs,” said Russell Triolo, chief executive officer. “We do not turn away members who are not able to pay. Your support is needed to ensure these youth are able to participate in programs in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Core programs include teen leadership programs, digital literacy, educational enhancement, aquatics, healthy lifestyle choices, community engagement, drug and alcohol prevention, Youth of the Year and career preparation, and summer camp. Each program is designed to help prepare members to reach their full potential as adults. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the clubs have seen an increased need for services and programs in the communities they serve. Youth need a safe place to grow and learn. To make a donation, visit the website, www.bgcuc.org, and click the “fund drive” banner.

Summer camp is now open at the Union, Elizabeth and Plainfield clubs. For information and registration, call 908-687-2697. Aquatics, stroke development and water safety instruction are available at the Union Club. Teen Leadership Club programs are available at the clubs in Plainfield, Elizabeth and Union. Teen members participate in character, leadership, career preparation and community service activities throughout the year.

Photos Courtesy of Lisa Sepetjian