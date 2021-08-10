Class of seven trains, takes oath as CASA volunteers for foster youth

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The latest class of community members to step up and train as advocates for Union County foster youth has taken its oath before a Union County Superior Court judge and is now ready to be matched to its cases as the newest volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Union County.

The nonprofit, which began in Union County in 2005, recruits, trains, supports and supervises volunteers to serve local children removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment, and living in foster care. It is the only nonprofit serving as extra eyes and ears for Union County judges hearing youth cases.

Superior Court Judge James Hely presided over the swearing-in ceremony via Zoom; once matched to a youth or sibling set, advocates will begin putting their 30 hours of training into practice. The newest CASA volunteers for Union County are Janet Colman of Warren, Komal Nankani of Summit, Karime Herrera and James Walker Jr. of Elizabeth, Mike Caporaso of Lebanon, Regina O’Connor of Fanwood, and Veronica Gardner of Union.

Volunteers need no special prior background or experience to serve as advocates; each undergoes a thorough training process and is supported by CASA staff. Successful advocates bring with them varied life experiences and professional backgrounds. No matter the age of the youths to whom they are assigned, advocates commit to being a consistent presence, as many foster youths experience a revolving door of professionals in addition to the separation from family members CASA volunteers ensure that needs are identified and recommendations are made to the judge and stakeholders, changing the trajectory of a child’s life for the better.

When assigned to a case, the CASA volunteer has access to the youth, foster parents, doctors, caseworkers, therapists and teachers, in order to identify and report to the judge any concerns and needs.

CASA is committed to serving every Union County youth in foster care; to do that, more volunteers are needed. Interested community members should contact Lucia Field at lfield@casaofunioncounty.org.