Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year announced in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Joy Leanna Strother has been named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County’s 2021 Youth of the Year for displaying leadership, service, academic excellence and a healthy lifestyle.

“I have been involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County for four years and started attending when I was 14 years old,” said Strother, 17, on Monday, June 7. “What made me start going was my first experience going on a trip with the club. It was a Girls in Aviation trip at Newark International Airport to learn about United Airlines. While there, I was drawn to the sense of community between all of the girls and their overwhelming acceptance of me, even though it was the first time we had met each other. This was the moment where I knew I wanted to become involved in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County.”

Wearing many hats, Strother is heavily involved within the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County – Elizabeth Club. Among other things, she is a volunteer tutor with children who have special needs requirements and disabilities at her school. Strother is currently a junior at the Union County Vocational-Technical High School in Scotch Plains.

“Currently, at my club, I am the vice president of our Keystone Club teen program and junior staff intern,” Strother said. “In addition, I am a SMART Girls advisor, Teen Program mentor, Project Learn tutor and attended the National Keystone Conference in Orlando, Fla., representing Dynasty Club, where we earned a community service award in 2020.”

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County Youth of the Year is an ambassador for the county’s youth,” she continued. “In being an ambassador, I have shared information about the club and my experience there, as well as the opportunities offered with joining, with those in the community as well as club sponsors.”

The achievement also comes with a huge benefit.

“By becoming Youth of the Year, you earn a scholarship that can go toward your college education,” said Strother. “After becoming Youth of the Year for the county, you then go on to compete to become the Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey State Youth of the Year, which is a statewide teen recognition competition.”

When it was announced that she was the Youth of the Year for her club, Strother said she was ecstatic that her hard work had paid off.

“To become Youth of the Year, I had to fill out a long application, write and submit several essays, and complete an interview with a panel of judges,” said Strother. “One of the main attributes I feel that the judges looked for when selecting a Youth of the Year was that you can be a good leader and communicate well with others, which is one of the main things the position entails.

“At the club, I am always advocating for my fellow youth, as well as participating in many of our community service events, such as our sneaker giveaway and volunteering at the Tour de Elizabeth,” she added.

Looking back on all that she has achieved, Strother spoke to the impact she has made at the club and within the community. She said she also looks forward to what’s next for her.

“At the club, I have been able to help the younger members academically, through helping them with homework, from practicing their sight words to doing one-on-one explanations of how to do math problems. In addition, at my club, I have helped in recruiting more teens to join the Boys & Girls Club,” Strother said.

“Next year, I will be a senior and take dual enrollment classes at Kean University,” she continued. “In three to four years, I hope to have earned my bachelor’s degree and to be in the process of earning my master’s degree in early childhood education. In the future, I aspire to become a preschool teacher and continue to work with youth.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County Chief Executive Officer Russell Triolo said he and the rest of the administration at the club were very proud of Strother.

“Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive,” said Triolo on Monday, June 7. “The title recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club. Joy’s dedication, commitment and passion to our organization is always present and a hallmark of her persona.”