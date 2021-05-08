Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County congratulates CEO on 50-year anniversary

UNION COUNTY, NJ — It all started in 1956, when a 7-year-old boy attended his first swim lesson at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Clifton, his hometown. Sixty-five years later, he has not left the club.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County has announced the 50th anniversary of Chief Executive Officer Russell Triolo in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America movement. Triolo began his career with Boys & Girls Clubs in 1970 and has never looked back. His first stop was as program director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Newark. He then moved to Boys & Girls Clubs of Garfield, as assistant director, in 1974. In 1980, Triolo found his home with Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County, where he has served as chief executive officer for 41 years.

Triolo has many career highlights and has been recognized for the amazing work he has done with Boys & Girls Clubs. When Triolo started with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County, there was only one club in Union County, which served 800 members. Now, there are three clubs serving youths in Union, Elizabeth and Plainfield, reaching more than 3,000 members annually.

In 2012, Triolo was one of only four professionals to receive the Masters and Mentors award from the Academy of Boys & Girls Clubs Professional Association during the 106th annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s national conference in San Diego, Calif. The Masters & Mentors award, the highest honor bestowed on Boys & Girls Club professionals, recognizes and honors exceptional professionals who dedicate their lives to clubs, have been integral to the success of the Boys & Girls Club movement and have shown a commitment to professional growth and excellence.

Triolo was a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Clifton from ages 7 to 18 and was inducted into the inaugural class of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

“Russell is a tireless champion for kids,” said Jim Clark, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “His passion and drive to improve the lives of youth has impacted countless young people in Union County. He is always willing to share his expertise to advance the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs nationally. Russell truly does whatever it takes to support great futures for youth. Thank you for 50 years of dedicated leadership and commitment to the Boys & Girls Club family!”

Summer programs registration is now open at the Union, Elizabeth and Plainfield clubs. “Virtual school” and after-school programs are now open at the Union, Elizabeth and Plainfield clubs. Aquatics, stroke development and water safety instruction are available at the Union club. Teen Leadership Club programs are available at the clubs in Plainfield, Elizabeth and Union. Teen members participate in character, leadership, career preparation and community service activities throughout the year. For information and registration, call 908-687-2697.