Union County to begin Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccinations

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County announced Monday, Jan. 4, that it will begin to offer Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Thursday, Jan. 7, in accordance with state guidelines.

Health care personnel, as defined by the New Jersey Department of Health and who are eligible to receive the vaccine in the first phase, must make an appointment through the county’s registration webpage. For more information about who qualifies through phase 1A or to make an appointment, visit http://www.ucnj.org/vaccination.​ Registration is open at 9 a.m. The county will be offering the Moderna vaccine.

“In the coming weeks and months, as more supplies become available, we will announce locations and procedures in accordance with New Jersey Department of Health regulations and guidance,” County Commissioner Chairperson Alexander Mirabella said. “We hold the health and safety of those we vaccinate in the utmost regard and we are ensuring that all protocols are in place as we proceed. As we conduct this lifesaving work over the coming months, we urge all residents to continue taking every possible action to save lives, too: wear a mask, observe social distance, get tested — and get vaccinated, once you are eligible and once supplies arrive. We have all been depending on each other to stay safe during this pandemic and each one of us has the power to make a difference in our community.”

County Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Public Safety Committee, added, “Union County continues to work on ways to help our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, from leading the state in testing to now kicking off the Union County COVID-19 vaccination program that we are confident will become one of the most active in New Jersey in offering vaccinations.”