Operation Santa continues in Salena Lesniak’s memory

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On July 3, 2019, people said goodbye to Salena Lesniak, the founder and president of Operation Santa, and Sen. Raymond J. Lesniak’s wife and partner for more than 20 years.

Lesniak loved hard and fought hard for everything she was passionate about.

Every December, Lesniak was the lead planner for Operation Santa, an event that provides underprivileged children in Union County with Christmas gifts, a hot meal, and, most importantly, fun and love.

In remembrance of Lesniak, the 19th annual Operation Santa was hosted by the Salena Lesniak Fund.

Photos Courtesy of Raymond Lesniak