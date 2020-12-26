Gibbs sworn in as president of Union County Bar Association

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Andrew J. Gibbs, a partner with Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, headquartered in Westfield, was sworn in as president of the Union County Bar Association in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“We are very proud that Andrew Gibbs has received the well-deserved, prestigious honor of serving as president of the UCBA,” said David R. Pierce, Lindabury partner and president. “With his exceptional background in litigation and arbitration, he will bring vision and unparalleled experience to this important leadership role.”

Andrew Gibbs has extensive defense litigation and arbitration experience in New Jersey state and federal courts. He concentrates his practice in the areas of product liability, toxic/mass tort, professional liability, computer/technology litigation, commercial litigation, trucking, transportation and automobile liability, general litigation and insurance litigation. A graduate of the Richard J. Hughes American Inn of Court, he is a member of the Defense Research Institute, the American Bar Association and the New Jersey State Bar Association.

Gibbs said, “Having previously served as a trustee, I am honored to be named as president of the UCBA. I look forward to providing guidance and support to my colleagues during this time of notable challenge and change in the legal profession.”

Gibbs becomes the third Lindabury attorney to serve as president of the UCBA, following Judge John “Jack” Boyle and James McGlew.

The Union County Bar Association, which has served the law and the public since 1902, had its 118th annual installation via Zoom this year, due to the pandemic. As one of the premier organizations serving the state’s legal profession, the UCBA strives to influence the growth of the profession and make positive changes in the legal world.