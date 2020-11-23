Freeholder board designates parking for veterans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY — In honor of Veterans Day, the Union County freeholder board announced that nine county facilities will now offer designated parking spaces for military veterans. The parking spaces will feature signage noting their veteran designation and may be used by any veteran with a car displaying a special placard provided by the Office of the Union County Prosecutor.

To apply for a placard, veterans can contact Union County Office of Veterans Services coordinator Janna Williams at 908-527-4918 or Kenneth Glick at 908-527-4719.

“We hope this demonstration of appreciation helps raise awareness of the many contributions that military veterans and their families make to the Union County community and of their dedication to serve our nation,” said Freeholder Chairperson Alexander Mirabella.

“It is estimated that 15,000 veterans call Union County home, including many members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s staff and in our police agencies across the county. We are proud to honor each and every one of them on the occasion of Veterans Day,” said acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo. “This gesture on the part of Chairman Mirabella, the members of the board and the Office of Veterans Services is reflective of our recognition and appreciation of the service and sacrifice made by veterans and their families to a grateful nation.”

The designated veterans parking spaces will be located at the following Union County facilities: Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth; Colleen Fraser Building, 300 North Ave. E., Westfield; Rahway River Park, Memorial Grove Area, St. Georges Ave., Rahway; Ash Brook Golf Course, 1210 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains; Galloping Hill Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth; Warinanco Sports Center, 1 Park Drive, Roselle; Archery Range at Oak Ridge Park, 136 Oak Ridge Road, Clark; Trailside Nature and Science Center, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside; and Echo Lake, 9/11 Memorial, 1028 Springfield Ave., Mountainside.

For more information about Union County veterans services, visit the Office of Veterans Services at ucnj.org/uc-hero.

Photos Courtesy of Tina Casey