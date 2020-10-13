Union County women veterans honored with ‘SHERO’ award

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County Freeholder Chairperson Alexander Mirabella and Freeholders Angela Garretson and Andrea Staten congratulated retired U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Debbie Skeete-Bernard of Union Township; retired U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Delia Ware-Tibbs of Roselle; Union County Assistant Prosecutor and U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Theresa Hilton of Elizabeth; NJ Family Care Unit Supervisor and Army National Guard E-4 Specialist Sandra Cagua-Valdez of Elizabeth; and U.S. Army Sgt. Quelcia Olea, not pictured, of Plainfield, on receiving the “SHERO” award at the Union County Military Networking Mixer in Kenilworth.

They were joined by Union County Acting Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo, Union County Deputy Manager Amy Wagner, Division of Community Services Director Brandon T. Givens, Office of Veteran Services coordinator Janna Williams and Kenneth Glick of the Veteran Service Office.

The Union County veterans were honored with the “SHERO” award for their outstanding military service, community work and volunteer activities.

The networking mixer is coordinated through the Union County Office of Veteran Services UC-HERO program.