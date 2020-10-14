Union County sheriff thanks Connor’s Crew for donation of K-9 Lightning

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli thanked Don Szymanski and Connor’s Crew for their donation of the Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9-in-training, Lightning.

Lightning was purchased on Friday, Sept. 11, for training and assignment as an explosive-detection canine for his partner, Officer Sarah Green.

“Many thanks to Don Szymanski and Connor’s Crew for donating Lightning to our office,” Corvelli said. “We welcome the newest member to our family.”

“Lightning working with Officer Green will be a valuable asset to our agency and the entire community,” the sheriff added.

Connor’s Crew is a charitable organization founded in early 2019 by Szymanski and his family following the untimely passing of his grandson, Connor James Nemes, due to complications from a rare brain rupture.

In addition to assisting the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Connor’s Crew supports various veterans, families and organizations.

Information about Connor’s Crew can be found at https://www.connorscrewnj.com/.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office formally accepted Lightning from Connor’s Crew at the UCSO K-9 Regional Training Facility in Summit.