22 secure ballot drop boxes installed in county

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of Elections has installed 22 secure ballot drop boxes in the county. The boxes are under 24/7 camera surveillance. Ballots will be picked up on a daily basis by a bipartisan team of Union County Board of Elections employees. Residents can drop off ballots at any of the following boxes.

• Berkeley Heights: Snyder Avenue Park, 240 Snyder Ave.

• Clark: Clark Recreation Center, 430 Westfield Ave.

• Cranford: Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave.

• Elizabeth: Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza.

• Fanwood: Fanwood Memorial Library, 5 Forest Road.

• Garwood: Garwood Public Library, 411 Third Ave.

• Hillside: Hillside Senior Center, 265 Hollywood Ave.

• Kenilworth: Kenilworth Recreation Center, 575 Boulevard.

• Linden: Raymond Wood Bauer Promenade, 400 N. Wood Ave.

• Mountainside: Trailside Nature and Science Center, 452 New Providence Road.

• New Providence: New Providence Memorial Library, 377 Elkwood Ave.

• Plainfield: Plainfield Municipal Building parking lot, 515 Watchung Ave.

• Rahway: Rahway Recreation Center, 275 E. Milton Ave.

• Roselle: Roselle Public Library, 104 W. Fourth Ave.

• Roselle Park: Union County EMS building, 535 Laurel Ave.

• Scotch Plains: Scotch Plains Public Library, 1927 Bartle Ave.

• Springfield: Chisholm Recreation Center, 100 S. Springfield Ave.

• Summit: Chestnut Street parking lot, adjacent to the fire department, 406 Broad St.; and a second one at the corner of Morris Avenue and Broad Street.

• Union: Union Township Municipal Building’s rear entrance, 1976 Morris Ave.

• Westfield: Fraser Building, 300 North Ave. E.

• Winfield: Winfield Park Mutual Housing Building, Wavecrest Avenue.