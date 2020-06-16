Sheriff’s Office K-9 to get donation of body armor

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Milo will receive a bullet- and stab-resistant vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s. Milo’s vest is sponsored by Julie Tropeano and family, of Elizabeth, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Angelo Tropeano.” Delivery is expected to take eight to 10 weeks.

Milo is certified in patrol and narcotics work and is partnered with Officer Erick Ramirez. Milo became a member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office in May 2019 and successfully completed training with Ramirez in December 2019.

Each protective vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283. The donation cost to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950, with the balance provided by Vested Interest. The vests weigh 4 to 5 pounds on average and come with a five-year warranty. For more information, visit www.vik9s.org.