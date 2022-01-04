Clark hosts annual tree and menorah lighting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Mayor Sal Bonaccorso, the Township Council and the Recreation Department welcomed residents to the annual tree lighting and menorah lighting on Saturday, Nov. 27, under clear but chilly skies.

The day included pony rides, a petting zoo, train rides, ice skating, bounce houses, an ice cream truck, horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers, the hall-of-trees stroll, choirs, visits with Santa and more. The day ended with the lighting of the tree and menorah on the front lawn of the municipal center.

“This is an annual tradition in the Clark community with something for everyone, even a Grinch,” said Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo. “To me, the joy this event brings to kids and their families is the key to the magic of the season. We love making this happen for everyone.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee