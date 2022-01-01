2021 Fall Athletic Awards are presented at ALJ High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson High School Athletic Department recently had its 2021 Fall Athletic Awards ceremony. All the fall coaches highlighted their team’s accomplishments this past season and presented letters and awards to their athletes. More than 170 varsity athletic letters were awarded throughout the evening, as participation in athletics at ALJ continues to prosper.

The program culminated with the 2021 Fall Student Athlete Award, which was presented by the ALJ Athletic Director Gus Kalikas to Sarah Scepkowski. The Student Athlete Award is given out each athletic season to a student athlete that is not only a champion on the field, but in the classroom as well. Scepkowski has a 4.34 grade-point average.

In addition, the Crusader G.P.A. Challenge award was given to the team that finished with the best overall average grade-point average among athletic teams for the fall season. This fall’s winner was the field hockey team, who had an average GPA of 4.14. The recipients were presented with certificates and will have their team memorialized on a plaque to celebrate their actions, both in the classroom and on the field. Field hockey team members who received certificates are Peyton Collings, Tatum Dobbins, Angela Aromando, Julia Skultety, Maria Dante, Jenna Grandal, Julia Ranski, Jenna Reider, Georgia Sebok, Grace Warnick, Zoey Brown, Ava Wood, Veronica Parzych, Leah Scepkowski, Lacey Vill and Lily Ficarra.

The Best Teammate Award is given out each season to one member from each athletic team who best fits the characteristics of a good teammate. The individuals who receive these awards exhibit upbeat attitudes and outstanding character. During the season, they helped influence the team’s culture in a positive manner, while always supporting teammates and promoting team unity. The Best Teammate Award winners for the fall 2021 season are: cross country’s Ryan Brophy; field hockey’s Maria Dante; football’s Nicholas Pingor; boys soccer’s Michael Benevento; girls soccer’s Dominika Kosiek; girls tennis’ Olivia Marshall; girls volleyball’s Julianna Cistaro; and cheerleading’s Caylie Reilly.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the Team Most Valuable Players. The MVPs for the fall 2021 season are: cross country’s Kyle Gunsiorowski; field hockey’s Tatum Dobbins; football’s Jasen Hernandez; boys soccer’s Braden Garcia; girls soccer’s Scepkowski; girls tennis’ Grace Cassidy; girls volleyball’s Sophia DiProfio; and cheerleading’s Arianna Gonzalez.

“Once again, our Fall Athletic Awards Program was successful, as it allows the district, administration and coaches the opportunity to acknowledge a wonderful fall sports season, as well as recognize both student-athletes and their parents alike for all that they have accomplished this past fall athletic season,” Kalikas said.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas