Santa visits with children of Clark at breakfast event

CLARK, NJ — Mayor Sal Bonaccorso and the Township Council invited Santa to breakfast with the children of Clark on Sunday, Nov. 28, following in a tradition that has been around for more than two decades. The event was at the Gran Centurions banquet hall.

“What’s more fun than watching kids talk to Santa about what’s on their list? “said Bonaccorso. “This is a tradition I started when I took office and one (we) plan to continue.”

At the annual event, children had a chance to chat with Santa and enjoy some breakfast with their families

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee