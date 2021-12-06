Kumpf students and staff participate in Cool School Plunge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Students and staff at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School in Clark recently raised more than $4,600 by participating in a Cool School Plunge, as part of its newly established Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program. The Kumpf group came in fourth place, in terms of fundraising associated with its plunge into the Atlantic Ocean at Asbury Park in November.

The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program at the middle school began this year, as a result of a grant from Special Olympics, and was written by Kumpf teachers Jennifer Barbera and Dominique Smith. The grant provided $2,500 to start the program. The goal of the program is to create inclusion in the school through sports and other activities. The group has monthly meetings and is currently planning other activities.

“I am so happy that we were able to bring a team to the Cool School Plunge this year,” said Barbera. “It was amazing to see the support from the staff and the students. Everyone had such a fun time and truly showed what it is like to be unified.”

“The Cool School Plunge was a great way to kick-start our unified program,” said Smith. “It was a meaningful way for students to begin building friendships with one another.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski