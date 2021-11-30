Little Free Libraries installed at district schools in Clark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The National Junior Honor Society at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School in Clark recently installed Little Free Libraries in front of the district’s schools. NJHS students are taking turns to make sure the libraries stay well stocked. This student-run initiative was designed to promote literacy throughout the Clark community. NJHS students were placed on teams that were responsible for contacting stores for donations, assembling the libraries, and designing and painting the libraries. Everyone in the community is welcome to borrow books from any of the Little Free Libraries.

National Junior Honor Society adviser Suzanne Hamilton said, “We would like to thank Mr. Grande and the Board of Education for your support of this project. The students are beyond excited to see their idea become a reality and share their love of reading with the entire community. As their adviser, I’m extremely proud of all of their hard work!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski