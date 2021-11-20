On Veterans Day, Clark remembers those who bravely served

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — A Veterans Day ceremony took place on the lawn of Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark on Thursday, Nov. 11. Local veterans organizations, Mayor Sal Bonaccorso, members of the Township Council, residents, visitors, teachers, administrators and students joined together in recognition of those who have served the country in various branches of the military.

“The flag under which we stand is a symbol of our freedom, which is made possible by the service and dedication of our U.S. military,” said Bonaccorso. “Today and every day, we owe those men and women a debt of gratitude.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee