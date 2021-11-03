Clark Recreation hosts pickleball tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Township Recreation Department hosted a pickleball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 17, to benefit the patients at the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. John Silvestri, Clark’s pickleball instructor, created and organized the tournament.

Participants were pinked out and used bright pink Franklin X-40 balls as they transformed the three tennis courts at the Clark Recreation Center into 12 pickleball games.

Raffles were also held, but, in place of cash, participants “bought” their raffle tickets by donating knitted caps, pink fuzzy socks, sudoku and/or crossword puzzle books and adult coloring books for Fox Chase’s patients. All proceeds from the tournament are being donated to the Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee