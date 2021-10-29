Patriots’ Night in Clark lights up the town

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The first Clark Patriots’ Night lit up the skies over Arthur L. Johnson High School on Friday, Oct. 15. The event, designed to honor veterans, was hosted by Mayor Sal Bonaccorso, the Clark Township Council, Superintendent Ed Grande, the Clark Board of Education and ALJ Athletic Director Gus Kalikas.

Prior to the ALJ football game against Metuchen High School, Bonaccorso walked onto the field with a group of veterans. Shortly after, the ALJ Crusaders football players came running onto the field with flags in hand and fireworks exploding as Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played.

Each player greeted the veterans with a fist pump and thanked them for their service. Shortly afterward, everyone rose, faced the flag and joined in the national anthem before the game began.

Bonaccorso said he was happy to have the opportunity to recognize the veterans. “I really wanted to take the chance to thank our veterans and to salute them and the flag under which we all stand as a community and nation thanks to them,” said the mayor. “I hope our youth remember what we did here tonight and that, no matter who you are, we are all one nation, one community and one people united under this flag.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee