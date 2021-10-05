Clark Township cuts ribbon on new PD and court building

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Mayor Sal Bonaccorso welcomed citizens and dignitaries to the grand opening of the Clark Police Headquarters and Municipal Court on Saturday, Sept. 18. The ceremony included a statement by the mayor, a look at a time capsule to be enshrined within the building and a ribbon-cutting.

“It’s been a long time coming and we are proud to present this new space to our law enforcement officials and those they serve,” said Bonaccorso. “We are also proud to have built it in a fiscally sound way, so as not to burden the taxpayers of this town. May God bless those that serve here for all the years to come.”

After the initial part of the ceremony, the mayor invited attendees inside to dedicate the courtroom and council chambers to John Laezza, the 20-year business administrator of Clark Township who died earlier this year. Laezza was directly involved in managing the funding, engaging architects and contractors, and day-to-day oversight of project completion in his final years with the township. The facility is now officially named the John F. Laezza Council Chambers and Courthouse.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee