Clark seniors join mayor for barbecue

CLARK, NJ — Clark senior citizens enjoyed a barbeque hosted by Mayor Sal Bonaccorso on Monday, Sept. 13, at the Deutscher Club. Seniors were treated to a buffet and music as they visited with their friends, members of the council and the mayor. This event is a return to the annual tradition after a one-year pause due to pandemic restrictions. “I am so glad to be able to do this again for our wonderful seniors,” said Bonaccorso. “Many of these people have given back to this town over the years, and we want to always honor their place in our community.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee