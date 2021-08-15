Army captain from Clark earns degrees

CLARK, NJ — Capt. Kyle Mogensen, a former Clark resident, has graduated from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program as an active duty U.S. Army officer.

Mogensen volunteered with the Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad and worked at Union County Emergency Medical Services as an emergency medical technician for more than five years. He graduated from Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s degree in health services, pre–physician assistant studies. Mogensen also has a second bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He completed the U.S. Army Medical Department Basic Officer Leader Course and Airborne School while serving as the battalion medical operations officer and medical platoon leader of 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, N.C.

While in the 82nd Airborne Division, Mogensen earned the expert field medical badge and German parachutist wings, and completed Air Assault School. He completed clinical rotations while stationed at West Point, N.Y., and graduated with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. Capt. Mogensen will continue to serve active duty as a physician assistant in the 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

Photo Courtesy of Martin Mogensen