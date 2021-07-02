Carl H. Kumpf Middle School hosts its promotion ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, June 23, eighth-graders at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School in Clark participated in a promotion ceremony. The event was attended by Board of Education members, Superintendent Edward Grande, family members, teachers, administrators and other community members. Speeches were given by valedictorian Ivy Liu and salutatorian Emily Pittari. Both students reminisced about shared Kumpf memories and the many lessons learned, especially during this unique school year. However, both also had much excitement for what the future holds for the Class of 2021.

“Kumpf is a place I will never forget,” said Pittari. “The many great times I have had are because of the school and the people within it.”

“I wish all of my peers the best of luck in the future, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for all of us,” said Liu. “Once again, congratulations to the graduating eighth-graders. Remember to always think positive and keep shining.”

Principal Rick Delmonaco and Grande also addressed the class, celebrating their perseverance and resilience while commending them for a job well done.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of the Class of 2021,” said Assistant Principal Amanda Clarke. “We wish them all of the best as they start this new chapter and look forward to hearing about their continued success.”

Delmonaco addressed the class, stating, “You have demonstrated perseverance in your ability to keep moving forward, changing course and still achieving.” He said that this group did an “outstanding job.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Broski