Two towns one goal: A tale of street hockey in Clark and Scotch Plains

CLARK / SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — The Clark Recreation Department teamed up with Scotch Plains Recreation to hold a street hockey clinic on Saturday, June 19, at Clark’s hockey rink. Boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade gathered at the hockey rink behind Hehnly School for a day of fun.

Rick Sacchetti, head coach of the Cranford Hockey Club, ran the clinic, along with assistance from Cranford Hockey Association players. Retired Devils player Bryce Salvador joined in and gave some professional instruction to the group. To round out the day, the NJ Devils mascot jumped in, too.

Clark’s recreation director, Ralph Bernardo, spoke about the day. “The kids had a great time, and we are hoping to be able to repeat this program in the fall,” he said.

For more information about this program or any recreational activity, contact rbernardo@ourclark.com.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee