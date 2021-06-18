Mother Seton Regional High School graduates the Class of 2021

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Mother Seton Regional High School had commencement exercises on Thursday, May 27. Diplomas were presented by Sister Jacquelyn Balasia, principal. The Class of 2021 has achieved in excess of $16.7 million in academic scholarships and awards.

Balasia shared congratulatory remarks with the student body during the graduation ceremony. “Please do not take anything for granted. Always be grateful — spend a few minutes each day in grateful thanksgiving to our God. Appreciate those around you! What you accomplish in life is not for you alone, but in service to others — that is how you will make a difference in our world. If we believe that we can change the world, God will show us how to do it. Go now and know that you are loved very much by our God and by us and you are always welcome to come home, here to MSR.”

The Principal’s Award for Academic Excellence during the past four years was awarded to valedictorian Cara DeMaio and salutatorian Tanya Chaudhry, both of Edison. The Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Award for Exemplary Witness to Christian Values during the past four years was awarded to Sophia Almeida of Union.

DeMaio shared the following with her classmates: “Live life to the fullest and always stay positive, because everything happens for a reason. Every chance you have, strive to be better.”

DeMaio will be studying biology at Fordham University in September, and Chaudhry will be majoring in psychology and biology at NYU.

Uchechi Onwunali of Union, senior class president, invited the members of the Class of 2021 to join her in turning their tassels as a symbol of their graduation. Uchechi will be attending Rutgers University this fall.

Department awards for academic excellence were awarded to the following: art, Ruihua Wang of China; AP biology, Kedrine Meus of Maplewood; AP calculus, Tanya Chaudhry; AP chemistry, Hana Yamaoka of Summit; AP English, Cara DeMaio; AP French, Alyson Fakhry of Colonia; physical education, Erin Hutnick of Kendall Park and Jordan Ince of Irvington; AP physics, Tanya Chaudhry; religious studies, Gabrielle Martini of Edison; AP Spanish, Cara DeMaio; and AP US history, Anna Lancellotti of Cranford.

Special academic awards were presented to Seton Distinguished Scholars: Cara DeMaio, Alyson Fakhry, Erin Hutnick of Kendall Park, Anna Lancellotti, Isabelle Maertz of Clark, Christal Puntiel of Edison, Sofia Vitagliano of Colonia and Hana Yamaoka.

Scholar-athlete awards are as follows: New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association scholar-athlete, Cara DeMaio; Greater Middlesex Conference scholar-athlete, Isabelle Maertz; Greater Middlesex Conference Sportsmanship Award, Marisa Brillantes of Edison; and Seton Hall National Women in Sports Outstanding Athlete Award, Julie Witheridge of Rahway.