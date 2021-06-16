Mayor swears in Clark patrol officer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Patrol Officer Giovannina Prisco was sworn in to the Clark Police Department on Tuesday, June 1, by Mayor Salvatore Bonaccorso, as family and fellow law enforcement officers and officials looked on. She is the fourth female officer to join the department.

Prisco, a Clark native, is no stranger to serving the community. She started as a special officer with the Clark Police Department in 2015. In 2018, she joined the Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad. In the same year, she became a member of the dispatch team. In 2020, Prisco joined the Union County Sheriff’s Office, until her return to her hometown.

“I’d like to welcome Prisco back to the Clark Police Department. It’s always great to see a story like hers,” said Bonaccorso. “She started here, helped the community in a number of ways, trained, advanced and followed a path to get where she wanted to be. Glad to have her back with us.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee