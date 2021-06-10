Clark hosts a successful 2021 Memorial Day Parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Memorial Day Parade was back in full swing for 2021. Clark Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo managed the Parade Committee this year and made numerous additions to the annual lineup.

A riderless horse, a flag-draped coffin pulled by horses, classic cars, children’s characters, stilt walkers and the Blue Knights motorcycle organization were some of the newest features.

“Memorial Day is a day to remember those we’ve lost, the ones we knew and those we didn’t,” said Mayor Salvatore Bonaccorso. “The parade and the memorial ceremony at the end of the parade route had some great tributes to Clark’s fallen heroes. I thank Ralph Bernardo and the committee for all their hard work and the community for coming out to join in the observance.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee