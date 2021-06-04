Clark Fit Hiking Club completes ‘Stairway to Heaven’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Fit Hiking Club completed the 2.6-mile “Stairway to Heaven” on Sunday, May 23. The scenic trail gains almost 1,000 feet in elevation on the way to the top of Wawayanda Mountain in Sussex County.

According to club leader Hetal Sanghvi, the group started out at approximately 9:30 a.m. and finished by noon.

“It was a little difficult hike compared to others we have done so far, but was totally worth it,” she said. “We had a small picnic there with amazing vistas (and) spotted a few red hawks, toads and also a field snake.”

The Clark Fit Hiking Club explores local hiking trails around New Jersey with small groups. For six weekends starting in May, the club will travel to selected trails generally within a 25- to 30-minute drive.

For more information on Clark Recreation Department programs, call 732-428-8400.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee