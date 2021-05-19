Clark Recreation Department sponsors 3.9-mile trail hike

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Fit Hiking Club, a program sponsored by the Clark Recreation Department, completed a 3.9-mile hike on a trail at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County on Sunday, May 2.

The club, led by Hetal Sanghvi, explores hiking trails around New Jersey with small groups. For six weekends starting in May, the club will travel to selected trails, generally within a 25- to 30-minute drive.

“This program is terrific for those residents that prefer to be out in nature, rather than out on a playing field, and it is great for people of all ages to share a common experience and connect,” said Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo.

For more information on Clark Recreation Department programs, call 732-428-8400.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee, Clark Township