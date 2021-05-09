Kumpf students raise money for classmate

CLARK, NJ — With the extraordinary support of the Clark Public Schools, Clark community and beyond, the bracelet fundraiser run by the students and teachers in Jennifer Barbera’s class at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School was a tremendous success; $3,200 dollars were donated to Julia Morreale’s gofundme page.

Barbera said, “The outpouring of support from the schools, as well as the community, has been so meaningful. My class and I only could have hoped that this fundraiser would be this successful, and we are thrilled that we have been able to support Julia’s family.”

Morreale, a student in the class, is currently undergoing cancer treatment in California. Her classmates have taken on an active role in packaging and selling the bracelets. To purchase a bracelet, contact Barbera at jbarbera@clarkschools.org or Christine Thornton at cthornton@clarkschools.org.