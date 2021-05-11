Clark Brownie Troop beautifies recreation center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Brownie Troop 40483, led by Christina Gallo and Elizabeth Pepe, recently planted a garden outside the Clark Recreation Center. The troop used money they earned from selling Girl Scout cookies to create the landscaped area.

“The girls did a beautiful job on the garden,” said Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo. “It was wonderful of them to do this, and I look forward to watching everything bloom in the months to come.”

The girls learned the life cycle of plants and flowers in preparation for their work. Then they cleaned and weeded the area. Finally, they planted both seeds and flowers. The girls will continue to maintain their garden in the months to come.

Gallo said the girls chose to make their garden outside the recreation center to beautify and to give back to a place that gives so much to them.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee