Arthur L. Johnson High School announces 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School has announced the Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian. After seven semesters and a cumulative grade-point average of 4.7193, Joseph Hovick has earned and been awarded the title of ALJHS valedictorian. With a cumulative grade-point average of 4.6491, Matthew Hartzler has earned and been awarded the title of ALJHS salutatorian. Principal Jennifer Feeley said, “Congratulations to both of these outstanding students. We are very proud of your hard work and commitment, and we commend you both on your academic excellence!”